Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 6

Two robbers allegedly looted Rs 2.65 lakh from an employee of a micro finance company at gunpoint in Goniana Mandi on Monday.

The victim, Ajay Kumar, had collected cash from investors and was on his way to deposit the money when the incident took place. As he reached near Sadhu Singh Wali Street, two masked motorcycle-borne men, pointed a gun at him and snatched a bag containing cash.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the alleged robbery has gone viral where the accused can be seen with a weapon and fleeing away with a bag.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC.