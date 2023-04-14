Rs 20 cr drone-dropped heroin seized in Fazilka

Fazilka, April 13
The troops of the 66th Battalion of the BSF have reportedly seized heroin worth about Rs 20 crore in the International Market.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos, Centre tells Supreme Court
In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, it says extensi...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
UP Police form SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf
In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound ...
FIR lodged after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence
On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blank...