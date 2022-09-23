 Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

10 arrested so far, kingpin still at large

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Accused Raman Chaggar was arrested on Thursday.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 22

The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, on Thursday claimed to have busted another bogus billing and fake tax invoice scam amounting to around Rs 200 crore. A local trader, Ram, alias Raman Chaggar, was the 10th person to be arrested in the case on Thursday.

Officials assaulted during recent raid

Trader Yashpal Mehta, believed to be the kingpin in the case, is still at large

He was also booked for assaulting Central Goods and Services Tax officials during a recent raid at his house, said sources.

These sleuths were allegedly held captive, assaulted and their vehicles were vandalised on September 12.

“Ram is related to another trader, Yashpal Mehta, who is believed to be the kingpin in the case. The former is the 10th accused to be arrested for causing Rs 200-crore losses to the state exchequer,” the CGST Commissionerate said.

Mehta, who is still at large, was also booked for assaulting CGST officials during a recent raid at his house, said sources.

They said preliminary investigations had revealed that Ram alone had caused a loss of over Rs 12 crore to the state exchequer by fraudulently availing the Input Tax Credit (ITC) through fake invoices issued by at least seven bogus firms.

“The key accused was repeatedly evading summons. After being confronted with corroboratory evidence, he admitted that there was no movement of goods from his firms, which he said were created only to avail and pass on the ITC fraudulently on the strength of bogus invoices in connivance with Yashpal Mehta,” said a source.

The probe so far also laid bare that the arrested accused helped and abetted in fraudulently availing and passing on ITC to the tune of Rs 12.3 crore through his seven firms. “He has defrauded the state exchequer of over Rs 12 crore,” said the source.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded in a 14-day judicial custody.

Besides Ram, another local trader, Gurbax Lal, alias Happy Nagpal, had also been arrested in the case.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

On September 12, CGST sleuths were held captive, assaulted and their vehicles were vandalised during a raid at Mehta’s house here.

On the complaint of the CGST officials, who were rescued by the police, a case of assault, criminal intimidation and obstructing public servants from discharging official duty was registered against Mehta, his daughters-in-law Alka Mehta and Shakumbra Mehta, his daughter and their unknown accomplices.

#Goods and Services Tax GST

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Day after cave-in, road in Ludhiana closed for repair of damaged sewer line

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala