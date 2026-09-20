Rs 2,147 crore disbursed for pension scheme in Punjab: Minister Dr Baljit Kaur

For the current financial year 2026-27, approximately Rs 2,147 crore has been successfully disbursed under the Old Age Pension Scheme. Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur announced that the timely rollout has directly benefited over 24 lakh elderly citizens throughout the state, reinforcing the administration's commitment to robust social welfare.

According to Dr Kaur, the prompt delivery of financial assistance highlights Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision for transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance. This reliable support system enables seniors to cover their daily expenses and maintain lives of dignity and self-respect. Furthermore, the state government has allocated a total budgetary provision of Rs 4,000 crore for the scheme in 2026-27, showcasing a sustained focus on protecting vulnerable sections of society.

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