Rs 25 lakh compensation given to families of five farmers who lost their life in farmers’ agitation

Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab government is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers, said Health Minister Vijay Singla

Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla while distributing compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during farm agitation. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 21

Led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state government is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers in state, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla while distributing compensation worth Rs 25 lakh to the families of five farmers, who lost their lives during farm agitation.

He added that around 700 farmers had lost their lives protesting against draconian agrarian laws that were later repealed. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party in state will always stand by the farmers in all times.

Earlier, Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said public policies are being tailored as for the need of common man on the directions of the Chief Minister. Area MLA Sardulgarh Gurpreet Singh Banawali added that no kind of compensation can pay for the loss of life yet the Punjab government was trying its best to fill the void by helping affected families in their hour of need.

