The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four persons from Patiala in connection with an international fraud racket that allegedly cheated several US citizens through call centres operating in Patiala, Chandigarh, Mohali and Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Harshil Nayanbhai Raval, Jaswant Singh, Chetan Munjal and Pranav Pithadia, were arrested from two locations in Patiala on Wednesday. Later, they were taken to Hyderabad after the agency obtained their transit remand from a local court.

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This gang had earlier been operating a fraudulent call centre in Madhapur, a major suburban neighbourhood and technology hub in Hyderabad, Telangana. Following police raids, the accused allegedly shifted their operations to Patiala.

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The ED arrested them under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on allegations of targeting US citizens, committing fraud and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Earlier, Vikas Nimar was arrested on July 27, Tarachand Nimar on August 5 and Imran Asgari on October 10. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached seven.

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A senior ED official said the agency had conducted searches at four premises in Patiala, Pune and Chandigarh on September 15 under Section 17 of the PMLA. During the searches, two call centres were found operating in Patiala and one in Pune, with around 220 people working across the centres.

The agency has found that the gang allegedly channelled the proceeds of crime into real estate, gold, vehicles and various businesses. The total alleged proceeds of crime have been estimated at Rs 261 crore, a portion of which was reportedly invested in real estate in the periphery of Chandigarh.

During the investigation, the ED conducted forensic examination of 79 digital devices and recovered call centre chats, ledgers, call data, victim details and cryptocurrency wallets. Forged government documents and fake identity cards were also seized from Patiala during the raids.

The ED officials had found that the gang allegedly purchased around two million US telephone numbers, along with the names, addresses and ages of individuals. Many of the targeted persons were elderly citizens. The data was uploaded onto auto-diallers hosted on servers in Germany and Finland.

So far, investigators have identified 549 victims, many of whom were born in the 1940s. Calls or messages were allegedly made to 6,463 US telephone numbers, the ED said.

Further investigation is under way.