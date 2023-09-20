Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

The police today claimed to have solved a major robbery at the house of a prominent doctor on Pakhowal road.

The police apprehended four robbers identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Sonu of Thareeke village, Pawneet Singh, alias Shalu of Dugri here and Jagpreet Singh and Sahildeep, both of Tarn Taran. The police recovered Rs 3.51 crore cash, 271 gm gold ornaments, 88 gm silver ornaments from the accused. Apart from this, the police recovered two cars and a .12 bore country-made pistol with six cartridges from them.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said on September 14, four robbers barged into the house of a doctor couple at SBS Nagar and held Dr Waheguru Pal Sidhu, his wife Harkamal Bagga and their servant captive. Sidhu said the accused tied the hands of doctor couple and their servant with duct tape. Later, they forced Harkamal to hand over cash and jewellery.

The complainant had told the police that only Rs 25 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh had been looted. Sources said the Income Tax Department is likely to probe the source of cash. DGP Gaurav Yadav has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward for team members.