Rs 31.7 crore given by Punjab Govt to kin of 634 farmers who lost lives during agitation on Delhi borders

Chandigarh, December 7
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has so far released Rs 31.7 crore to the families of 634 farmers, who lost their lives during the year-long agitation on the Delhi borders.
Besides, government jobs have been given to 326 family members of the deceased farmers in various departments, of which verification of 98 candidates has been completed. The verification for the remaining 210 candidates is under process.
The information was disclosed by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during a meeting held with a farmers’ delegation at Punjab Bhavan here.
Agreeing with the demands of farmers, Dhaliwal said the state government would write to the Union Government for early implementation of the demands accepted during the agitation.
Dhaliwal also shared the progress report with farmers against their demands regarding sugarcane prices, red entries, dues of co-operative and private mills, compensation for the crop damaged.
