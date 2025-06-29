Rs 43.9-cr sewer pipeline project launched

Mansa: Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Saturday started the work on a Rs 43.90-crore sewer pipeline project in Mansa town under which a 15-km pipeline will be laid from the sewage treatment plant to the Sirhind choe (seasonal stream). The project is expected to be completed within a year, offering relief from chronic sewage overflow. Responding to MLA Vijay Singla’s request, the minister also gave verbal approval for the construction of some roads worth Rs 5.5 crore. -TNS

Three jail inmates booked

Bathinda: The police have booked three jail inmates for allegedly stealing 100 de-addiction pills from the hospital inside the Central Jail here. The accused have been identified as Dhanpreet Singh, Babbu Singh and Baljinder Singh. The police claimed that 48 pills were recovered from two of them. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station. TNS

Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

Bathinda: A jail inmate, Sukha Ram, aged about 50 and a resident of Nangal Kalan village in Mansa, died under suspicious circumstances at a hospital here. His brother Raju alleged negligence by the jail authorities, claiming timely treatment could have saved him. The authorities, however, claimed that the health of Sukha Ram had deteriorated suddenly last evening, and he was immediately taken to the hospital. TNS

Two persons booked

for immigration fraud

Bathinda: The police have booked two women for allegedly duping a Jalandhar resident, Varinder Jakhu, of Rs 7.9 lakh on the promise of sending him to the UK. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur, associated with a private immigration firm. A case has been registered at the Canal Colony police station. The accused are yet to be arrested. TNS

Woman tests positive

for Covid in Bathinda

Bathinda: A woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda. The patient, a resident of Mansa district, came to the local Civil Hospital with symptoms of fever and cough. Health authorities said the woman, a student of a nursing college, has been isolated. TNS

Two minors killed as

scooter collides with car

Abohar: Two minor children riding a scooter died in a collision between a scooter and a car on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road.

The two children, identified as Sarup Singh and Ishant Kamboj of Jhugge Gulab Singh village were returning to the village after getting a haircut on Friday. Their scooter collided near Behak Khas village with a car coming from Jalalabad. The collision was so intense that both of them died on the spot. OC

Clerk at DEO office held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Patiala: The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday apprehended Vikas Jindal, a clerk, posted at the office of the District Education Officer (Elementary), Malerkotla, while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a teacher. According to an official spokesperson of the VB, the accused had demanded Rs 30,000 for processing the complainant’s his pending allowances in the DEO office. TNS