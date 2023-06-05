Rs 46-crore heroin seized from two in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, June 4

The police seized 9 kg of heroin in the Fazilka sector yesterday.

On a tip-off, a police party, led by Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Jalalabad Sadar police station, intercepted a bike and arrested two ‘drug peddlers’ and seized 9.387 kg heroin worth more than Rs 46 crore in the international market from their possession.

Seizure since Dec 3, 2022 36.9 kg on April 11 31 kg on Jan 7 26.450 kg on Dec 20 26.850 kg on Dec 3

The accused have been identified as Hoshiar Singh of Prabhat Singh Wala village and Gurpreet Singh of Dhandi Qadeem.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said today that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone over the past few days in the area of border outpost, Dhandi Qadeem.

Smuggled via drone The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan via a drone over the past few days. The drone made three rounds from Pakistan and carried 3 kg heroin in each round. We also found a blinking ball and three rubber toys that used to send signal after throwing the consignment. Avneet Kaur Sidhu, SSP

The drone took three rounds to carry heroin from Pakistan. It carried 3 kg in each round. The police also seized one blinking ball and three rubber toys which used to send signal after throwing the consignment.

SSP Sidhu said during the interrogation, the accused had revealed that Amandeep Singh of Dhandi Qadeem village was the kingpin of the gang, who smuggled heroin after establishing contact with Pakistan smugglers.

According to the police, other gang members are Baggu Singh of Behram Sher Singh Wala and Binder Singh, brother of accused Hoshiar Singh. The accused have been booked under Sections 21, 23, 28, 29, 30, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The police said during the past three weeks, they had recovered 11.607 kg heroin, 3.680 kg opium, 830 kg poppy husk, one pistol, one magazine, four cartridges and a bike from 14 smugglers.

It is learnt that the Fazilka police reportedly recovered $43,000 from four persons staying in a hotel near Sanjeev Cinema Chowk in Fazilka town on Saturday night.

Sources said the persons belonged to Kashmir.

SSP Sidhu refused to divulge the details about the seizure and said the police were investigating the case.

She ruled out any terrorist or smuggling angle into the case and said they might have been involved in trading of foreign currencies.

Rs 650-cr drugs seized in 6 months