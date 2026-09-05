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Home / Punjab / Rs 5 crore rape settlement case: Victim not satisfied with police cancellation report

Rs 5 crore rape settlement case: Victim not satisfied with police cancellation report

An FIR was registered against Sector 70 resident Gurvinder Singh, alias Guri Chahal, at Sohana police station on May 1

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:45 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The complainant in the social media influencer Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri Chaĥal, rape case on Saturday appeared before a Mohali court and made a statement that she was not satisfied with the cancellation report filed by the Sohana police and wanted to pursue her legal remedies.

An FIR (No. 122) was registered against Sector 70 resident Gurvinder Singh, alias Guri Chahal, at the Sohana police station on May 1 on the complaint of a 26-year-old woman for forcible sexual intercourse, blackmail, threats to kill, intimidation by showing weapons on December 27, 2025.

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The court adjourned the case to September 19 for the filing of the protest petition, if any, otherwise for arguments on cancellation report.

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After the registration of the FIR, accused Chahal was arrested on May 14 by the Amritsar police in another rape case. In the Mohali case, he was granted bail by Mohali court, but thereafter the police had filed cancellation report in this rape case.

The development assumes significance, as recently the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary and police chief over a complaint of a demand of Rs 5 crore for the suppression of a rape case.

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The SAD and the AAP Government are locked in a battle of allegations and denials over the involvement of a high-profile individual in settling the rape case.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor for the state was also present in the court.

Earlier on July 24, ASI Baljinder Singh had stated that he presented the cancellation report in the absence of the complainant and notice be handed over to him and he would produce the complainant on the next date of hearing (September 5).

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