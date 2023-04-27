Rs 50 lakh robbery case solved, four arrested

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 26

With the arrest of four men, the police claimed to have solved the mystery of Rs 50-lakh robbery from the office of Krishna Alloys, Mandi Gobindgarh, on April 22. The police have seized Rs 38.60 lakh, a Verna car, two pistols and 34 cartridges from them.

Addressing the media, SSP Ravjot Grewal said on April 22, three motorcycle-borne men looted Rs 50 lakh from the office of a trader.

She said after the incident, the police checked CCTV footage and arrested Ravinder Pal Singh, alias Ghora, a resident of Patiala. The SSP said Ravinder was a “C” category gangster who is facing criminal cases. She said during interrogation, he revealed the identity of other looters. She said the police party succeeded in nabbing the three other robbers who have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Singh and Jaskaran Singh.