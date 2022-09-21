Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from car in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

Unidentified men broke a window glass of a car and stole Rs 6.20 lakh from it in the busiest Lahauri Gate area of the city.

According to the police, the car belonged to Sahni Bakery, Lahauri Gate. The owner, Inderjit Singh Sahni, parked the vehcile at some distance from his shop and went inside. “The thieves broke the rear window glass and took away the cash kept in a packet,” the police said.

Kotwali SHO Rajesh Malhotra inspected the spot and said efforts were on to identify the thieves.