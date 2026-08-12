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Home / Punjab / Rs 760-cr biodiversity project to be launched soon, says Punjab Minister Kataruchak

Rs 760-cr biodiversity project to be launched soon, says Punjab Minister Kataruchak

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.
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Punjab Forest and Wildlife Conservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday said that a Rs 760-crore project to improve the state’s biodiversity would be launched soon. The project, to be launched in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to expand tree cover through agroforestry and conserving natural resources.

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The project is proposed to be implemented over a period of eight years, with the state government contributing 15 per cent of the funds.

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“It is a Japanese cooperation project. Japan is giving a concessional loan for this work. The state will contribute 15 per cent of the budget,” said Saurabh Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF). “The project has been approved. This is the preparatory phase. Actual field work will start next year,” he added.

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The minister said the aim of the project was to promote agroforestry, conserve natural resources, preserve groundwater, and undertake integrated watershed management in the Shivalik region. Other aspects include increasing farmers’ income, curbing air pollution caused by stubble burning, and boosting the income of rural households. It also aims to promote ecotourism. The state has already accorded approval to the project. Besides, a loan agreement has also been signed between the Japanese firm and the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance.

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