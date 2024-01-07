Rs 8 lakh graft charge: Vigilance Bureau arrests AIT accountant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Days after the arrest of former law officer Gautam Majithia of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) on corruption charges, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Vishal Sharma, who worked as an accountant at the AIT.

The duo had been arrested in connection with taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from Jatinder Singh of Partap Avenue for getting his compensatory amount released.

A VB spokesperson said Jatinder had lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti- Corruption Action Line and alleged that the duo had taken Rs 8 lakh to release 20 per cent more compensation for acquisition of his land.

During investigation, the former law officer revealed that he had handed over cheques worth Rs 8 lakh to Sharma.

The spokesperson said further probe was underway in the matter.