Home / Punjab / RS bypoll: Jaipur resident booked for forging MLAs’ signatures

RS bypoll: Jaipur resident booked for forging MLAs’ signatures

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
The Punjab Police have registered multiple FIRs over alleged forged signatures of AAP MLAs “supporting” nomination of a Rajasthan resident for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab.

The action follows complaints from MLAs regarding the forgery of their signatures on nomination papers submitted by Navneet Chaturvedi, a resident of Jaipur who claims to be the national president of the Janata Party.

Chaturvedi filed two nominations for the Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab, one on October 6 and another on October 13. According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the MLAs reported receiving messages and seeing social media posts indicating their names were listed as proposers in Chaturvedi’s nomination papers.

A handwritten list of proposers, purportedly bearing the MLAs’ signatures, was attached with the documents and circulated online. The MLAs have denied signing or supporting the nomination, alleging their names and signatures were forged.

