RSS holds strategy meet on Punjab polls, ‘hopeful’ of inroads after Hry, Bengal

Ruling BJP’s parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday held a marathon strategy meeting on Punjab elections and asked saffron cadres to “proceed with confidence of a breakthrough as previously achieved in Haryana and West Bengal”.

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The eight-hour meeting held in Chandigarh was led by Arun Kumar, RSS joint general secretary, the third-highest national functionary in the Sangh and BJP general secretary organisation BL Santosh.

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It saw top Sangh leaders engage presidents of RSS frontal organisations in Punjab. BJP leaders were also invited.

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Assessment of the ground situation was sought and a decision taken to form dedicated groups for outreach to various segments including farmers, women, youth, deras, Scheduled Castes, OBCs and other dominant communities of the state.

The Tribune has learnt that the Sangh exuded hope of inroads in the border state and asked outfits including the BJP to gear up with full force.

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Religious conversions, law and order, drugs, economic mess and cross border terror threats were identified as top poll issues. The RSS also asked Punjab cadres to assess the ground impact of Akal Takth’s orders declaring CM Bhagwant Mann of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as anti-Guru.

BJP was represented at the meeting by Punjab unit president Kewal Dhillon, working president Ashwani Sharma, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, Punjab BJP women’s wing president Jai Inder Kaur, former state minister Manoranjan Kalia, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna and senior leader Shwait Malik. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP co-in-charge Narinder Raina were also in attendance.

From RSS, BJP Punjab organisational secretary Manthri Srinivasulu and senior Sangh functionary Saudan Singh participated.

Sources told The Tribune that threadbare discussions were held with all RSS frontal organisations on the current electoral state of the BJP which had won 19 % vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. “Everyone agreed that outreach across segments was key and BJP will expand its base beyond the 19% votes it got in Lok Sabha,” said a leader who participated. References were made to BJP improving vote share from 9.63% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 6.6% in 2022 state polls to 18.56% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources quoted RSS leaders as saying that the Sangh Parivar (RSS, BJP and sister outfits) had earlier achieved electoral breakthroughs in tougher battleground states of Haryana and West Bengal.

“We are hopeful in Punjab too,” said those who participated, adding that the thrust was on collective efforts and unity.

RSS sister organisations that attended today’s meeting included Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, ABVP, Sewa Bharti, Vidya Bharti and Rashtriya Sikh Sangat.

BJP LEADERS BAT FOR PACT WITH SAD

In the meeting with RSS today, a section of BJP leaders batted for a pre-poll alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has meanwhile asked the party to prepare to contest all 117 seats in the state.