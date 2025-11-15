RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab’s Ferozepur

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader’s son was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants here on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Naveen Arora, was the son of Baldev Raj Arora, who has been associated with the RSS for the past several years.

Advertisement

The incident took place when Naveen was returning home on foot from his shop, situated in the main bazaar of the city area. As he reached near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, two unidentified persons opened fire at him from a point-blank range.

Advertisement

Naveen was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

As soon as the matter was reported, senior police officials, including DSP (City) Sukhwinder Singh, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Advertisement

The DSP said the police was checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants.

Ashwani Dhawan, a senior RSS leader, sought strict action in the case.