RSS leader's son shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Naveen Arora, was returning home on foot from his shop

Anirudh Gupta
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur (Punjab), Updated At : 11:09 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader’s son was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants here on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Naveen Arora, was the son of Baldev Raj Arora, who has been associated with the RSS for the past several years.

The incident took place when Naveen was returning home on foot from his shop, situated in the main bazaar of the city area. As he reached near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, two unidentified persons opened fire at him from a point-blank range.

Naveen was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

As soon as the matter was reported, senior police officials, including DSP (City) Sukhwinder Singh, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The DSP said the police was checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants.

Ashwani Dhawan, a senior RSS leader, sought strict action in the case.

