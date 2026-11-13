RSS top brass to hold Punjab poll strategy meet in Chandigarh today

With the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP alliance nearing finalisation in Punjab, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will hold a strategy meeting on Friday to discuss organisational and strategy issues.

RSS joint general secretary— the third in command in the Sangh — has convened a meeting with top leaders of the organisation and the BJP.

The meeting will take place in Chandigarh tonight and its expected to last for about four hours.

The RSD has been working on the ground in Punjab to deepen BJP organisation ahead of the next year’s election.

Advertisement

The party has been able to set up over 24,000 booths across the state. RSS has also been working with different segments of Punjab to expand BJP outreach.

The plan is to seek votes from a comprehensive segment of people — majority Sikhs and all other castes and communities, including the Hindus.

The heightened focus is on OBCs and SCs in the state with prime minister Narendra Modi personally leading the engagement with the politically influential deras of Punjab.

Advertisement

All top state leaders, including state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organising secretary Manthri Srinivasulu, BJP vice president Manpreet Badal, and others are invited to the Arun Kumar-led meeting that would take stock of the ground situation.