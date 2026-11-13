Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / RSS top brass to hold Punjab poll strategy meet in Chandigarh today

RSS top brass to hold Punjab poll strategy meet in Chandigarh today

All top state leaders, including state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organising secretary Manthri Srinivasulu, BJP vice president Manpreet Badal, and others are invited to the Arun Kumar-led meeting that would take stock of the ground situation.

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP Punjab chief Kewal Dhillon. File photo
Advertisement

With the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP alliance nearing finalisation in Punjab, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will hold a strategy meeting on Friday to discuss organisational and strategy issues.

RSS joint general secretary— the third in command in the Sangh — has convened a meeting with top leaders of the organisation and the BJP.

The meeting will take place in Chandigarh tonight and its expected to last for about four hours.

The RSD has been working on the ground in Punjab to deepen BJP organisation ahead of the next year’s election.

Advertisement

The party has been able to set up over 24,000 booths across the state. RSS has also been working with different segments of Punjab to expand BJP outreach.

The plan is to seek votes from a comprehensive segment of people — majority Sikhs and all other castes and communities, including the Hindus.

The heightened focus is on OBCs and SCs in the state with prime minister Narendra Modi personally leading the engagement with the politically influential deras of Punjab.

Advertisement

All top state leaders, including state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organising secretary Manthri Srinivasulu, BJP vice president Manpreet Badal, and others are invited to the Arun Kumar-led meeting that would take stock of the ground situation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts