RTA Secretary of Bathinda suspended

Bathinda, May 26
The Punjab Government has suspended Balwinder Singh, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here.
On May 16, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had conducted a surprise check at the RTA office, during which he had found certain irregularities in permits and bus timetable.
At the time, he had directed Principal Secretary (Transport) Vikas Garg to probe the matter and file a report within a week. The action is learnt to have been taken on the basis of the report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91
Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...