RTA Secretary of Bathinda suspended

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 26

The Punjab Government has suspended Balwinder Singh, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here.

On May 16, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had conducted a surprise check at the RTA office, during which he had found certain irregularities in permits and bus timetable.

At the time, he had directed Principal Secretary (Transport) Vikas Garg to probe the matter and file a report within a week. The action is learnt to have been taken on the basis of the report.