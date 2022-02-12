RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Private operators given more time at terminal counters than PRTC

Punbus and PRTC buses block the road leading to the Bathinda bus stand on Friday. Pawan Sharma

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Bathinda, Feb 11

The state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and the Punjab Roadways are likely to suffer a loss of more than Rs 10 lakh per day.

Reason: Many Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have implemented the old timetable from February 8, thereby, allegedly favouring private bus operators.

On December 23, 2021, Transport Minister Amrinder Raja Warring, had repealed the old orders and implemented a new roaster, which gave a breather to the PRTC and Punjab Roadways.

Patiala rta takes u-turn

Keeping in view the model code of conduct and in larger public interest, the orders issued on February 8 are kept in abeyance till further directions. —Naman Marken, Patiala RTA

operators use influence

A family having a considerable political influence has deputed its men at different bus stands who ensure that their buses run as per the old timetable. —Sandeep Grewal, Union leader

The PRTC officials, including General Managers (GMs), claimed that the format implemented in December last year, was prepared after a lot of brainstorming.

Besides, the PRTC wrote to the Patiala RTA, and stated that permits of many private bus operators had been terminated by the High Court, therefore, how can they be included in the timetable.

A senior GM of the PRTC on the condition of anonymity said, “The old timetable, which will now be operational, favours only private players. Private buses will get three times extra counter-time at bus terminals as compared to the PRTC buses.”

Following the recent orders, the PRTC staff along with their senior officials held a protest march today and started a chain hunger strike.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) in this regard.

Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convenor, PRTC Workers Action Committee, said they would hold protests in other districts so that the RTAs concerned also withdraw the orders.

In Bathinda, the protesting staff parked their buses and blocked the road outside the city bus stand, which led to a massive jam.

The agitators alleged collusion of the Transport Department officials with private operators and accused them of favouring the latter.

Sandeep Grewal, a union leader said, “A family having considerable political influence has deputed its men at different bus stands who ensure that buses run as per the old timetable and if we raise our voice then they resort to hooliganism So, we are left with no other alternative than to launch the stir. The Transport minister had introduced the new timetable, which aimed at ending the monopoly of a few private bus operators, but after the model code of conduct came into affect, private operators again started operating as per the old timetable, thus causing losses in lakhs on a daily basis.”

