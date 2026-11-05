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Home / Punjab / Ruined Delhi, now destroying Punjab: Kharge hits out at AAP

Ruined Delhi, now destroying Punjab: Kharge hits out at AAP

‘Show ruling party the door to send stern message on drugs, corruption’

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 07:51 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with the party’s state leadership at the ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur on Wednesday. Tribune PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sounded the poll bugle for the Punjab Assembly elections, terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the ‘B team’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He accused the two parties of conniving across states “to cut Congress’ vote share”.

Addressing a massive gathering, Kharge said he had never seen such a corrupt government in his over six-decade long political career.

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“The AAP government in the state has given a free hand to drug peddlers. It has destroyed the future of the youth, farmers and every section of the society,” he said, urging the public to send out a stern message against drugs and corruption by voting out the ruling party.

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Highlighting the devastating impact of drugs on families across the state, he questioned the AAP: “Is this the good governance you promised? Did the people of Punjab choose you for this? Earlier, you ruined Delhi and are now destroying Punjab. People will show you the door soon.”

He cited the examples of Gujarat and Goa, saying the AAP jumped into the fray to divide the non-BJP voters and help the party win. “Why else would they fight elections in states where they have no base?” he asked.

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Kharge called on state leaders and workers to remain united, saying winning Punjab would pave the way for the party’s victory across the country. The appeal was notable as it came in the backdrop of recent fissures within the state Congress unit.

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh blamed the AAP government for turning Punjab into a “police state” where youngsters were being killed due to drug overdoses and gang-related violence. Assembly Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, meanwhile, said the government had failed to fulfil the promises made during the 2022 elections before calling on the attendees to unite in the fight against such negative forces.

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