Rules tweaked for BBMB top post

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 5

The Ministry of Power has sought applications under revised eligibility criteria for the post of Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which falls vacant on July 1, even as appointment to two crucial posts in the board under the said rules is hanging fire for almost a year.

In February 2022, the Centre notified changed rules that specifying technical qualifications of the post of Chairman as well as the Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) in the BBMB.

The new rules state that for the post of Chairman, a candidate, should be a civil, mechanical or electrical engineer having at least 25 years of regular experience, with the last five year as head of project in one of two defined areas.

The first area include construction or operation large hydroelectric project with capacity of 200 MW or more, or minimum 500 circuit km transmission line of 132 kilovolts or above. The second area includes construction or operation of large dams having a height and length of 50 m and 300 m or more, or a barrage having minimum height and length of 15 m and 350 m, or a canal network with water carrying capacity of 1,000 cusecs and above.

Before these rules were notified, the requirement for the post was simplify stated to be “an eminent engineer”, besides an upper age limit of 58 years at the time of application, which remains the same in the new rules.

According to sources in the government, over 25 applications for the post of Chairman have been received from aspirants presently serving in various organisations by the Ministry of Power.