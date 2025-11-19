DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Rules tweaked, promotion of 2,300 teachers on cards

Rules tweaked, promotion of 2,300 teachers on cards

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:01 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
After amending the 2018 service rules, the Punjab Education Department is in the process of promoting over 2,300 teachers as lecturers, principals and other cadres.

The process of allotting stations to newly promoted 1,200 lecturers has almost been completed and the exercise to promote 650 lecturers as principals is in progress.

A senior functionary of the department said the promotions had become possible after the quota was increased from the previous 50 per cent to 75 per cent. In some cases, the quota could go up to 80 per cent.

The promotions in different cadres have paved the way for the Education Department to overcome the shortage of principals, headmasters and block primary education officers. Officials said the 2018 rules restricted promotion avenues for some cadres like PTI (Elementary), Pre-Primary Teachers, Special Educator Teachers (Secondary) and Special Educator Teacher (Elementary) and Vocational Masters.

