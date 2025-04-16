Run-away couples can now seek protection at local police stations

In a significant step to safeguard run-away couples facing threats, the Punjab Government has notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) enabling such couples to seek protection at their nearest police station instead of knocking the doors of the courts. The newly notified SOP comes as a relief for couples facing threats to their life and liberty due to societal or familial opposition.

The move comes in compliance with the directives of the high court and aims to provide a structured mechanism for protection seekers.

The official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said under the SOP, every police station in Punjab will have a designated officer — not below the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector — specifically tasked with handling protection requests from such couples. The process has been streamlined to ensure swift action, with decisions to be made within three days of receiving an application. He added that in urgent cases, interim protection can be provided immediately if a credible threat is identified.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police have been asked to provide a dedicated help desk at every district police Office manned 24X7 to address such issues.

Such couples can also seek guidance and register complaints by dialling the 24x7 helpline 181. The SOP also mandates the provision of safe shelter on the basis of threat assessment and free legal aid through the State/District Legal Services Authority.

Advertisement

The SOP also includes an appeal mechanism, if a protection request is denied, couples can file an appeal before the Appellate Authority within a period of three days, which will be decided within seven days.

Meanwhile, CPs/SSPs have also been asked to conduct a quarterly review meeting to monitor the effective implementation of these measures across all districts.