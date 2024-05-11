Rupani: AAP trying to thwart saffron party nominations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

State BJP in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today accused the ruling AAP party in the state of trying to thwart BJP candidates from filing their nominations for the Lok Sabha poll.

Flanked by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and state BJP general secretary Anil Sarin, Rupani, while addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, mentioned the case of Ludhiana BJP nominee Ravneet Bittu, who was sent a notice regarding the recovery of pending house dues on WhatsApp at midnight, a day before Bittu was to file his nomination.

“The authorities in Punjab were aware that BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu was to file his nomination on Friday. At 11.55 pm on Thursday, he was sent a notice regarding the recovery of pending Rs 1.82 crore dues by the Local Bodies Department. A no objection certificate (NOC) is required from the department and it is not possible to get it without having paid the said amount,” said Rupani. The former CM, while alleging a deep-seated conspiracy — first to inhibit the BJP candidates’ right to campaign and now, to stall their nominations — said, Bittu had applied for an NOC on May 4, but was not issued.

Rupani also mentioned the case of Bathinda nominee Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, whose application for voluntary retirement was rejected despite following all procedures.

“Which government department works at midnight and sends notices? The AAP is frustrated. We had to wait for several hours today to get the NOC after our candidate cleared their dues with difficulty,” he said, adding that the BJP had brought the issue to the notice of the state Chief Election Officer. He said the interim bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal today would have no impact on the already doomed prospects of the AAP as people could see through their corrupt practices.

