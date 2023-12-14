Vijay Rupani: BJP ready to contest Punjab's all 13 Lok Sabha seats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Though SAD leaders are making various claims about alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Punjab BJP incharge Vijay Rupani today said the BJP was prepared to contest all Lok Sabha seats alone in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference along with state president of the party Sunil Jakhar, Rupani said the BJP was preparing alone for all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. “There will be a lot of discussion and deliberations on the alliance once the elections will be near,” he said.

“The country is voting repeatedly for the BJP as this is the only political party which delivers its commitments made to the electorate and believes in prosperity for the last man in line,” said Rupani.

Jakhar said the Opposition in the country stood decimated at the BJP’s resounding victory in the three states. All poll pundits had been proven wrong. Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, he said these results were a nightmare for them and the party would also do well in Punjab, he said.

The party would take its policies and programmes to every nook and corner to make Punjab voter aware and form an independent opinion on the BJP and not listen to false narratives of the Opposition.

A large number of Congress leaders joined the party today in the presence of Rupani and Jakhar. They are Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Baljinder Singh Kahlon, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Nitu Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Jaspreet Jassi, Sukhdev Singh Sheera, Ranjit Ubhi, Parminder Singh Rinku and Mandeep Jindal.

#BJP #Lok Sabha