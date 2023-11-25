Rural Dept staff busy with Centre’s drive, village works to be hit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

With the entire machinery of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats being pushed for the Centre’s two-month long awareness campaign Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the development works in the state are going to be badly hit.

To raise awareness about various flagship schemes of the Government of India, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been launched in the state. All Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) secretaries, panchayat secretaries, e-gram sewaks and BDPOs have been deputed to the work.

Apart from cultural events, uploading of data and photos, the gram panchayat committee will be formed with 10-12 local officials, besides a nodal officer. As part of the activities at the gram panchayat level, two villages will be covered in each district every day.

Apart from that, department employees have been assigned to mobilise public for the events. Some MLAs of the ruling party say that the two-month activities will severely affect development works being carried out in their respective Assembly segments.

Amit Kumar, Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, said this was part of the Government of India’s awareness campaign. “We as a state are also partner in all the programmes of the Centre. So, their promotion will help the people,” he said.

