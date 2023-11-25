Rural Dept staff busy with Centre’s drive, village works to be hit

Chandigarh, November 24
With the entire machinery of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats being pushed for the Centre’s two-month long awareness campaign Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the development works in the state are going to be badly hit.
To raise awareness about various flagship schemes of the Government of India, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been launched in the state. All Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) secretaries, panchayat secretaries, e-gram sewaks and BDPOs have been deputed to the work.
Apart from cultural events, uploading of data and photos, the gram panchayat committee will be formed with 10-12 local officials, besides a nodal officer. As part of the activities at the gram panchayat level, two villages will be covered in each district every day.
Apart from that, department employees have been assigned to mobilise public for the events. Some MLAs of the ruling party say that the two-month activities will severely affect development works being carried out in their respective Assembly segments.
Amit Kumar, Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, said this was part of the Government of India’s awareness campaign. “We as a state are also partner in all the programmes of the Centre. So, their promotion will help the people,” he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...