Rural dispensaries face neglect amid AAP govt’s push to open 1,100 Pind Clinics

State’s rural dispensaries are lying in neglect even as the AAP government is set to open 1,100 new Pind Clinics.

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A majority of the 530 subsidiary health centres (SHCs) under the Panchayati Raj Department have not received medicines for nearly a year now, leaving villagers without access to essential drugs, claims a body representing doctors posted in rural areas. A visit to the Ayali village dispensary in Ludhiana revealed the lack of cleanliness, damp walls and a dilapidated bed. Villagers expressed frustration at the situation.

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A patient at Ayali village said, “Only the poor visit these dispensaries. If medicines are not available, what is the point of opening them? Why is the government fooling the poor?”

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Established in 2006, 1,186 SHCs were meant to provide primary healthcare through Panchayati Raj Institutions.

In 2017, 132 dispensaries were transferred to the Health Department to improve management, but medical officers were soon reassigned to primary and urban health centres, leaving rural dispensaries understaffed.

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No recruitment of rural medical officer has been made since February 2012.

Dr JP Narula, president of the Rural Medical Services Association, said 489 posts of doctor remained vacant till 2021 and the positions were later scrapped.

He said, “Most dispensaries have not received medicines since May last year.”

Rejecting the charge, sources in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Department said medicines worth Rs 7 crore were issued every year.

Rupinder Kaur, Deputy Director (Headquarter) in the department, shared the documents issued in July last year, which read that the chief executive officer of each district was told to collect medicines from warehouses located in Kharar, Bathinda and Mohali.

She claimed that the order for the next batch of medicines had been floated. However, Dr Narula countered the claim and said the medicines never reached dispensaries. A doctor at a rural dispensary in Patiala alleged that the government was “deliberately ignoring SHCs to promote Aam Aadmi Clinics and the upcoming Pind Clinics”.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Tarunpreet Singh Sond could not be contacted for comments as he was unwell. The minister’s personal secretary Jaspreet Singh said as per his knowledge, the matter pertaining to the functioning of rural dispensaries was being handled by the Health Department.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said the dispensaries were under the Rural Development department. “However, a proposal of infrastructure upgrade has been given the green signal and within two months, these dispensaries will have air-conditioned systems besides testing facilities on the lines of Aam Aadmi Clinics. Medicines will be made available with immediate effect,” he said

The state plans to open 1,100 Pind Clinics. These promise free consultations, 107 medicines, 47 diagnostic tests, and tele-consultation services.