Rural healthcare on ventilator in Punjab, says BJP

Chandigarh, January 19

Ahead of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government move to open 500 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ on January 27, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the government move as “extremely detrimental” for the rural healthcare, as it would lead to closure of the rural dispensaries.

In a statement issued today, while castigating the AAP government for the “crumbling” rural healthcare in the state, BJP national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill, cited critical reports in various sections of the media, quoting orders issued by government to rationalise the medical staff, which would leave rural dispensaries without a doctor.

Shergill said in order to post staff at upcoming 500 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, the AAP government had decided to rationalise staff at rural dispensaries run by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department.