Rural healthcare system on verge of collapse: Warring

Chandigarh, June 14
PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday condemned the AAP government for its “ill-conceived” Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Blinded by the failed ‘Delhi model’, Punjab AAP leadership was deliberately weakening the rural healthcare system which was now on the verge of collapse, he claimed.
Instead of working for public welfare, the AAP leadership was wasting public money on self-promotion, rued the state Congress chief.
