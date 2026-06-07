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Home / Punjab / Rushing for greatness: Harjit Singh shines with 10.17 seconds in 100m at Indian Athletics Series

Rushing for greatness: Harjit Singh shines with 10.17 seconds in 100m at Indian Athletics Series

3 days after clocking 10.21 seconds at the Punjab State Senior Athletics Meet in Ludhiana

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Harjit Singh with coach Sarabjit Singh Happy.
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The 28-year-old sprinter from Majri village, Fatehgarh Sahib, continued his remarkable rise in Indian athletics by clinching first place in the men’s 100-metre race at the Indian Athletics Series-8 in Pune, clocking an impressive 10.17 seconds.

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Harjit’s victory adds to a series of stunning performances. Three days ago, he ran 10.21 seconds at the Punjab State Senior Athletics Meet in Ludhiana, demonstrating consistency and speed that mark him as one of Punjab’s fastest emerging sprinters.

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A friend and contemporary of sprint sensation Gurindervir Singh, Harjit is rapidly making a name for himself on the national athletics stage. Just over a month ago, he had a breakthrough run at the National Athletics Series-5 in Sangrur on May 9, setting the tone for what has become a string of impressive performances.

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The sprinter’s journey to the tracks is as inspiring as his times. The son of a retired PSPCL employee, Harjit played kabaddi until Class XI before switching his focus entirely to athletics. Under the guidance of coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, Harjit has honed his skills and explosiveness, turning heads across national competitions.

Speaking to The Tribute, Coach Happy remarked, “This is the best era for 100-metre sprinters in India. Gurindervir always wanted to see this level of performance and Harjit has certainly delivered.”

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"With his speed, determination and growing track record, Harjit Singh is not just winning races—he’s sprinting into the spotlight," the proud coach added.

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