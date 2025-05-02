DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Saaf Ropar drive launched

Saaf Ropar drive launched

To make Ropar city garbage-free, Deputy Commissioner Varjit Walia and MLA Dinesh Chadha on Wednesday launched the “Saaf Ropar” campaign. Walia said they would remove litter from the main roads and colonies of the city. The DC said 40 to...
Tribune News Service
Rupnagar, Updated At : 07:07 AM May 02, 2025 IST
To make Ropar city garbage-free, Deputy Commissioner Varjit Walia and MLA Dinesh Chadha on Wednesday launched the “Saaf Ropar” campaign.

Walia said they would remove litter from the main roads and colonies of the city.

The DC said 40 to 50 sanitation workers of the Municipal Council had been cleaning the city on a war footing with help of four tractor-trailers, mechanical sweeping machine and 11 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Sanitation workers have managed a large amount of garbage lying on the roads and the main roads of the city have been given a new look. He said 6.5 km of roads had been cleaned so far.

MLA Chadha said Rupnagar would soon be developed as a model city.

