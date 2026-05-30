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Home / Punjab / Saas-bahu duo, 3 of family secure wins in Faridkot civic polls

Saas-bahu duo, 3 of family secure wins in Faridkot civic polls

Uma Grover and her daughter-in-law Muskan Grover contested elections on Ward No. 18 and 21 seats and won their respective seats as newly elected councillors

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:38 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Uma Grover and Muskan Grover after emerging victorious in civic polls.
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The municipal council elections in Faridkot district have produced notable family-based victories, including a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo winning seats in Faridkot, and three members of a single family securing wins in Kotkapura.

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The traditional saas-bahu dynamic took on a collaborative political role in Faridkot MC elections. Uma Grover and her daughter-in-law Muskan Grover contested elections on Ward No. 18 and 21 seats and won their respective seats as newly elected councillors.

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Instead of the typical domestic rivalry, the duo coordinated their campaigns to effectively capture two distinct strongholds. They will now sit together on the municipal board to steer the town's development.

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Meanwhile, in a rare political feat, a single household in Kotkapura successfully fielded three family members, all of whom emerged victorious.

Joshi family managed to capture voters' confidence across three separate municipal wards, turning their local campaign into a highly coordinated family triumph.

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Sawtantar Joshi, his son Aron Joshi and his sister-in-law Vijaypreet Joshi contested elections on Ward No. 10, 11 and 19 in Kotkapura and all of them won their seats with good margins.

The elections of Uma Grover and Muskan Grover was a central point in Faridkot elections this time.

Husband of both these SAD candidates — Satish Grover and Anoop Grover — were booked for misbehaving with some civil officers during the civic polls processing. It led to a massive protest by the Akalis and Sukhbir Badal reaching and joining the dharna here.

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