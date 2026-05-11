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Home / Punjab / From ‘sab fadde jaan ge’ to web series threat: Bikram Majithia vs Bunty Bains turns ugly online

From ‘sab fadde jaan ge’ to web series threat: Bikram Majithia vs Bunty Bains turns ugly online

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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Bikram Majithia vs Bunty Bains: War of words erupts on social media.
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A sharp public war of words has broken out between senior Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjabi music producer Bunty Bains, with both exchanging explosive allegations and cryptic warnings on social media over the past 24 hours.

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The controversy began after Majithia, while targeting AAP leaders amid recent Enforcement Directorate action against party figures, posted “Sab fadde jaan ge” (everyone will be caught) and named Bunty Bains, alleging that individuals close to the Punjab government were preparing to flee the country.

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Majithia claimed that Gulzar Inder Chahal had already left India and alleged that Bunty Bains could follow. He also urged central agencies to issue Look-Out Circulars against those allegedly linked to “hawala” and “money exchange rackets”.

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The remarks triggered a strong response from Bains, who accused Majithia of thriving on controversy and spreading baseless allegations for attention.

Calling himself an artist who had spent over two decades building Punjab’s music industry globally, Bains said people with dignity “do not run away” and vowed to expose Majithia through his upcoming work.

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In a strongly-worded post, Bains accused Majithia of promoting toxic culture, glorifying violence and negatively influencing Punjab’s youth.

“Grow up, use your brain before your bitterness destroys whatever little credibility you have left,” Bains wrote.

Escalating the feud further, Bains hinted at revealing more details about Majithia in a future creative project. “I was writing a song about you, but your story is too big for one song. Even a movie won’t be enough, it needs a full web series,” he posted.

Majithia, in another social media post, also referred to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, saying those responsible for withdrawing his security and allegedly exploiting his fame “will all be held accountable”.

Bains has previously remained in controversy after Moosewala’s parents accused him of financial misconduct, allegations he denied while publicly sharing chats to defend himself.

The latest exchange has now snowballed into one of Punjab’s most talked-about political-entertainment face-offs online, drawing strong reactions from both political supporters and music fans.

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