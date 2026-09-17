Sachin Pilot begins exercise to bolster Punjab Congress second-rung leadership

AICC general secretary and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot has begun an exercise to strengthen the second line of leadership in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

A day after bringing together PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a protest march against Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over the suicide of farm labourer Gulzar Singh, Pilot has scheduled meetings with district presidents, Youth Congress leaders and other organisational functionaries in Delhi. After an interaction with state leaders, the Punjab affairs in-charge is expected to submit a report on the feedback and his assessment of the situation in the state Congress.

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“As the Punjab affairs in-charge, Pilot is the main link between the state leaders and the party high command. Since Bhupesh Baghel has been removed over allegations of playing a partisan role, a fresh report has to be submitted by the new in-charge. On the basis of the report, the party high command would decide on the changes required in the state unit,” said a senior leader privy to the development.

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During his visit yesterday, Pilot is learnt to have assured the leaders that a fair and pragmatic decision regarding the state Congress would be taken in the coming days.

“After a united show was put up during the protest yesterday, the plan is to showcase similar unity during Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab visit. A decision on any change in the state unit will be taken thereafter,” said a senior leader.