Sachin Pilot, Congress MLAs to join Pargat Singh on Amritsar visit

All sitting and former MLAs of the Congress will accompany Pargat Singh on his maiden visit to Amritsar after being appointed the new Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Pargat Singh will be accompanied by Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot. A senior party leader said all leaders, including former PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, would be present on the occasion. Efforts were on put up a united front, he added.

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Pargat Singh would pay obeisance at major religious places in Amritsar, including Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, St Paul Church and Ram Tirath Temple.

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He will formally take charge at a ceremony in Chandigarh on October 11. Changes in the PCC are likely after that.