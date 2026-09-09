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Home / Punjab / Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on road map for Punjab poll

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on road map for Punjab poll

The meetings came as the Congress begins drawing up its political and organisational road map for Punjab

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi. PTI
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Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday got down to business in Punjab, holding separate consultations with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, days after the Congress high command handed him charge of the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.The meetings came as the Congress begins drawing up its political and organisational road map for Punjab, where Pilot faces the immediate task of keeping the state leadership together while preparing the party for a direct battle with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka at 10, Janpath, in the morning. Sources said the discussions covered the party’s forthcoming programmes in Punjab, strengthening the organisation and its strategy for the Assembly elections.

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Following the meeting, Pilot thanked Rahul and Priyanka for reposing faith in him and said the Congress would work collectively to return to power in the state.

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He said a strong organisation, united effort and the strength of party workers would be central to the Congress’s campaign. Farmers, youth and the rights of different sections of Punjab society would remain at the heart of the party’s political programme, he added.

Pilot also held discussions with Bajwa, who was accompanied by MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Kamal Dhaliwal.

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Bajwa described the interaction as “warm and productive”, saying discussions focused on strengthening the Congress in Punjab and taking forward a common political vision for the state.

The back-to-back meetings mark Pilot’s first major round of consultations after he replaced Bhupesh Baghel as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab in Saturday’s organisational reshuffle.

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