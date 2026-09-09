Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on road map for Punjab poll

Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka at 10, Janpath, in the morning. Sources said the discussions covered the party’s forthcoming programmes in Punjab, strengthening the organisation and its strategy for the Assembly elections.

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Following the meeting, Pilot thanked Rahul and Priyanka for reposing faith in him and said the Congress would work collectively to return to power in the state.

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He said a strong organisation, united effort and the strength of party workers would be central to the Congress’s campaign. Farmers, youth and the rights of different sections of Punjab society would remain at the heart of the party’s political programme, he added.

Pilot also held discussions with Bajwa, who was accompanied by MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Kamal Dhaliwal.

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Bajwa described the interaction as “warm and productive”, saying discussions focused on strengthening the Congress in Punjab and taking forward a common political vision for the state.

The back-to-back meetings mark Pilot’s first major round of consultations after he replaced Bhupesh Baghel as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab in Saturday’s organisational reshuffle.