Sacrilege accused attempts suicide

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 26

Two days after the police arrested two men in connection with a sacrilege incident, one of the accused allegedly attempted suicide in police custody on Wednesday.

Pastor Vicky Messah, one of the arrested accused, is on ventilator support in the ICU of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital after he allegedly attempted to cut his throat using a shaving blade this morning.

The police had arrested Messah and Roop Singh of Sadiq on April 24 after the sacrilege incident at Golewala village of Faridkot on April 23. The police had taken the custody of the accused on four-day remand for questioning.

It is alleged that during his custody with the police, Messah went to a bathroom in the lockup and used a shaving blade to cut his throat. The police immediately took him to the hospital.

“The condition of the accused is stable and he is out of danger,” said the police.