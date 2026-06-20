Sacrilege culprits won’t go scot-free under new law, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after launching a scathing attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal at Phagwara, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has come under criticism over a contentious viral video and Panthic issues, on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to act sternly against those committing sacrilege.

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Mann said, "It pained us to see culprits in sacrilege cases going scot-free or securing bail. The new law will ensure the guilty is not spared. It provides for life sentence for sacrilege convicts. The fine has been increased to Rs 50 lakh."

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The CM was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of a link road on the Dhussi bundh at Shahkot, a project aimed at strengthening the embankment ahead of the monsoon.

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Mann said the impact of the floods was likely to be less this year due to the surface water irrigation project implemented in the state.

Speaking about the flood-prone region and the link road project, he said, "Prevention is better than cure. The Shahkot project will act as 'parhez' (prevention). We must stop floods from ravaging the region, instead of disbursing compensation afterwards." He also directed the Kapurthala DC to use the best material for the project.

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Under the project, a 37.93-km-long Dhussi Bundh link road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 61.82 crore, which will benefit residents of more than 15 villages in the area.

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal was among those present at the stone-laying ceremony.

Mann said, "I pray crops reach mandis safely this year without damage and farmers get good returns." He added, "The floods this year will also be reduced. Earlier, 22% of surface water was utilised for irrigation. Now, it is 80%."