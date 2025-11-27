DT
Home / Punjab / Sacrilege incident in Faridkot, 2 women arrested

Sacrilege incident in Faridkot, 2 women arrested

The two accused were arrested within hours after pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were torn during their quarrel inside a gurdwara

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:10 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Two women were arrested in a sacrilege case within hours after pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were torn during their quarrel inside a gurdwara in Jalaleana village.

Kotkapura DSP (Sub-Division) Sanjeev Kumar said the arrested women have been identified as Kuldeep Kaur, wife of Jagraj Singh, and Veeran Kaur, wife of Harpal Singh — both residents of Jalaleana.

The police received information that the two women, who were engaged in a heated argument over personal issues, entered the gurdwara during their quarrel. In a fit of rage, they allegedly struck their hands on the Palki Sahib, causing the Rumala Sahib and the Khalsa spear placed above to fall on the floor. In the process, five holy Angs (pages) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were torn.

Based on the statement of Jagwinder Singh, who was present at the gurdwara, an FIR was registered at Sadar Kotkapura police station. Police arrested both accused within a few hours. During preliminary questioning, it emerged that the incident occurred unintentionally during a sudden outburst of anger while the two were arguing over personal matters.

The DSP said that due to the sensitive nature of the case, police handled the matter with utmost seriousness. Both women are now in police custody, and further investigation is underway. They will be produced in court to seek remand for further interrogation.

