Sacrilege probe: PBI issues reverential terminology in Punjabi with English translation

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation has issued a new compilation of reverential terminology, complete with Punjabi definitions, to guide police officers in handling sacrilege (Beadbi) cases.

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The directive, issued by Bureau Director LK Yadav, contains a detailed list of reverential words and their meanings.

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It has been circulated to senior police officials across Punjab — including Special Directors General of Police for ANTF, GRP, Internal Security and Cyber Crime, Additional Directors General of Police for NRI and AGTF wings, all Range IGPs/DIGs, Commissioners of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of the State Crime Police Station — with instructions to adopt the updated list without fail.

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According to the circular, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the earlier guidelines stressed that investigations must be conducted “with utmost sensitivity and neutrality”, ensuring respect for religious sentiments, avoiding any action that could deepen disrespect, and using “clinical and objective language” when describing incidents of sacrilege.

An English-language version of reverential terms had been shared previously.

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The latest compilation expands the list to more than 50 entries and provides Punjabi meanings to strengthen clarity and uniformity in investigations.

Compilation of Reverential Terminology (Sikh terms) as shared by PBI:

Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (ਜਾਗਤ ਜੋਤ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ)

Living divine illumination/light, which is the soul essence of the eternal flame embodied in Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਪਾਵਨ ਸਰੂਪ)

The sacred physical volume of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, comprising 1430 Angs bound in a single Jild, regarded by Sikhs as the embodiment of the Living Guru.

‘Paawan’ means sacred or pure; ‘Saroop’ means form or embodiment.

Beerh Sahib (ਬੀੜ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

Interchangeable with Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Paavan Ang (ਪਾਵਨ ਅੰਗ)

The sacred pages of the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Jild (ਜਿਲਦ)

The outer hard binding of the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Gutkaa Sahib (ਗੁਟਕਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

A compact compilation which contains Nitnem Banis and some other Banis that are to be read daily.

Sainchi Sahib (ਸੈਂਚੀ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

Compilation of Gurbani Shabads used for study, recitation, or preservation. A Sainchi reflects reverence, preservation, and accessibility of the Guru’s word.

Nitnem (ਨਿੱਤਨੇਮ)

A compilation of 7 core Banis, namely Japji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav Prasad Savaiya, Chaupai Sahib, Aanand Sahib (morning), Rehraas Sahib (evening) and Kirtan Sohila (before bed) – to be read daily by the Sikhs.

Mool Mantar (ਮੂਲ ਮੰਤਰ)

The opening and most fundamental verse of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji composed by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Panj Pyare (ਪੰਜ ਪਿਆਰੇ)

Five Beloved Ones – First five initiates of the Khalsa.

Hukamnama / Vaak (ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ / ਵਾਕ)

The daily random reading taken from Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji upon opening it at Prakash, understood as the Guru’s command or guidance for the day.

Chola Sahib (ਚੋਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

Robes – Sikh attire.

Gurdawara Sahib (ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

The Sikh place of worship with Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Peerhaa Sahib (ਪੀੜ੍ਹਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

The cot in which Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is reverently seated.

Palki Sahib (ਪਾਲਕੀ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

A beautifully crafted, canopied throne or palanquin to respectfully enshrine Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Tharhaa Sahib (ਥੜ੍ਹਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

The place on which Peerha Sahib or the Palki Sahib is placed.

Rumala Sahib (ਰੁਮਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

A set of decorated clothes to reverently drape/adorn Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Chandoaa Sahib (ਚੰਦੋਆ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

The ceremonial canopy that is hung on the ceiling above Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Chaur Sahib (ਚੌਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ)

The ceremonial whisk that consists of artificial or yak hair mounted on a wooden or metallic handle.

Granthi Singh (ਗਰੰਥੀ ਸਿੰਘ)

The custodian and reader of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in a Gurdwara, responsible for its daily care, the recitation of Hukamnama, and leading Sikh congregational worship.

Paathhi Singh (ਪਾਠੀ ਸਿੰਘ)

A Sikh who reads or recites Gurbani from Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, including continuous (Akhand) or sequential (Sehaj) Paath.

Sewak/Sewadar (ਸੇਵਕ / ਸੇਵਾਦਾਰ)

Any individual who is performing reverential service and care (ਸੇਵਾ ਸੰਭਾਲ) of the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Sewa Sambhal (ਸੇਵਾ ਸੰਭਾਲ)

Reverential service and care of the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Sewa (ਸੇਵਾ)

The foundational practice of selfless service to the community and humanity.

Prakash Asthhan (ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਅਸਥਾਨ)

The place where the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is ceremonially seated and involves opening the holy scripture to read a daily hymn called the Hukamnama (or Vaak).

Sukhaasan Asthhan (ਸੁਖਾਸਨ ਅਸਥਾਨ)

The place where the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is placed for the night’s rest.

Sachkhand Asthhan (ਸਚਖੰਡ ਅਸਥਾਨ)

Any premises or consecrated sacred placement where the Paawan Saroop is reverently kept, in accordance with Sikh Rehat Maryada.

Chaale Pauna / Pahunch Karna (ਚਾਲੇ ਪਾਉਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਕਰਣਾ)

Movement of the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Akhand Paath (ਅਖੰਡ ਪਾਠ)

An unbroken, continuous recitation of the entire Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, completed without interruption, typically over 48 hours, by a relay of Paathis.

Sehaj Paath (ਸਹਿਜ ਪਾਠ)

A complete recitation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji carried out at a measured, unhurried pace over an extended period, as opposed to the continuous Akhand Paath.

Bhog (ਭੋਗ)

The ceremony marking the completion of a recitation (Paath) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whether Akhand or Sehaj, typically concluded with Ardas and the reading of a Hukamnama.

Ardas (ਅਰਦਾਸ)

Primary prayer in Sikhism performed by standing with folded hands.

Kirat Karna (ਕਿਰਤ ਕਰਨਾ)

Honest, ethical living.

Naam Japna (ਨਾਮ ਜਪਣਾ)

Recital of God’s name / meditating on God’s name.

Vand Chhakna (ਵੰਡ ਛਕਣਾ)

Share and consume together.

Amrit Vela (ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲਾ)

Ambrosial hours of the morning (pre-dawn), which are considered the most auspicious time for meditation and prayer.

Amrit (ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ)

Elixir of immortality – Sanctified nectar prepared in iron bowl stirring with double-edged sword and continuous recitation of five baanis.

Amrit Sanchar (ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਸੰਚਾਰ)

Formal baptism and initiation ceremony into the Khalsa.

Amrit Dhari (ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਧਾਰੀ)

Baptized Sikh initiated into the Khalsa.

Kirtan (ਕੀਰਤਨ)

Singing or chanting of sacred hymns from Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Sangat (ਸੰਗਤ)

Holy congregation.

Langar (ਲੰਗਰ)

Free community kitchen serving vegetarian meals to all regardless of background.

Bheta (ਭੇਟਾ)

An offering, contribution, or honorarium given in connection with the printing, publication, or reverential care of a Paawan Saroop.

Birdh Awasthhaa (ਬਿਰਧ ਅਵਸਥਾ)

Old age, due to wear and tear.

Agan Bhet Sewa (ਅਗਨ ਭੇਟ ਸੇਵਾ)

The reverential last rite performed for a Paawan Saroop conducted strictly in accordance with Sikh Rehat Maryada.

Anand Kaaraj (ਆਨੰਦ ਕਾਰਜ)

The Sikh Marriage Ceremony involves the couple walking around Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji four times, accompanied by the recitation of the Laavan hymns composed by Guru Ram Das.

Daswand (ਦਸਵੰਧ)

Donation of ten per cent of earnings.

Dastar (ਦਸਤਾਰ)

Turban.

Gatka (ਗਤਕਾ)

Sikh martial art.

Charhdi Kala (ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ)

A state of eternal optimism, high spirits, and a resilient, ascending attitude, even in the face of adversity.

Shahaadat (Martyrdom) (ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ)

Providing the ultimate testimony by willingly giving up life for justice, truth and righteousness.

Beadbi (ਬੇਅਦਬੀ) Sacrilege or desecration – any willful, deliberate, and malicious act of disrespect, damage, or dishonor committed against the Paawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji or its parts.