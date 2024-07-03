Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 2

Almost seven hours after Shiromani Akali Dal rebel candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll Surjit Kaur joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, she returned to SAD this evening, causing a huge embarrassment to the state government.

Hugs former SAD minister Bibi Jagir Kaur after rejoining the party in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Was misguided I was taken from home for campaigning. There I was made to stand in the presence of Bhagwant Mann, who put a cloth around my shoulders and told me to state in front of the media that I liked the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and hence had chosen to join it. — Surjit Kaur, SAD Candidate

Surjit Kaur rejoined the Akali Dal in the presence of former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Wadala and youth leader Sukhminder Pal Singh Rajpal here around 8:15 pm after which the four declared that they would continue their campaign with more vigour from Wednesday.

On her rejoining, Jagir Kaur said, “In our opinion, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal was helping CM Bhagwant Mann for his own interests. Badal’s loyalists in Jalandhar had tried their level best to force her to withdraw from the contest but they could not succeed hence the plot could have been hatched. While Sukhbir had made fun of Surjit Kaur’s poverty, Mann perhaps tried to take advantage of her plight. But, thankfully, all such attempts have been foiled.” They hinted that some former leaders of the Akali Dal, who had joined AAP, including Pawan Tinu and Chandan Grewal, could have been behind the AAP’s gameplan.

Assigning the reason for the flip-flop, Wadala said, “Surjit Kaur was suffering from hypertension and did not realise what had happened to her. When her BP got normal by the evening, she was in a state to make up her mind and rejoined us. She is like a gullible ‘devi’ who was misguided.”

Later, both Wadala and Jagir Kaur said Surjit Kaur and her son Deep Singh Rathore were under a huge pressure from the government and were forced to join it. Surjit Kaur said, “I was taken from home for campaigning. There I was made to stand in the presence of Bhagwant Mann, who put a cloth around my shoulders and told me to state in front of the media that I liked the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and hence had chosen to join it”.

Surjit Kaur is a two-time SAD councillor supported by Jagir Kaur and Wadala, both of whom have been demanding that Sukhbir Badal should step down from the post of SAD chief. Since Sukhbir considers her the rebel group’s candidate, he had announced to withdraw support to Surjit and instead back BSP candidate Binder Lakha.

