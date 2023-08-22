SAD (Amritsar) protest against early dissolving of gram panchayats

Sangrur: SAD (Amritsar) leaders on Monday protested against the early dissolving of all gram panchayats of the state before the end of their tenure. They also submitted a memorandum to Sangrur DC. “The dissolving of panchayats before the completion of their tenure of five years is unconstitutional,” said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann. TNS
Channi attacks govt over flood relief efforts
Chamkaur Sahib: Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi attacked the AAP-led government for failing to provide relief to flood victims. “Instead of spending money for the welfare of people in Punjab, the government is using resources for promoting party activities in other parts of country,” Channi alleged. TNS
PAU holds ‘farmer field school’
Abohar: Punjab Agricultural University’s Regional Research Station and Farm Advisory Service Centre in Abohar organised a farmer field school at Jhumianwali village near here. Experts urged farmers to adhere to a strict spraying schedule. They were advised to refrain from using insecticide mixtures.
