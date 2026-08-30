DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SAD and Ropar MC trade allegations over pollution in Sutlej

SAD and Ropar MC trade allegations over pollution in Sutlej

SAD leader Cheema alleges untreated sewage being discharged into Sirhind Canal

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:17 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Sutlej river flows through Ropar. Tribune file
Advertisement

The SAD and the Ropar MC on Saturday traded allegations over the discharge of untreated sewage into the Sirhind Canal, which carries Sutlej water to Malwa region of Punjab. Both sides have blamed each other for pollution of the water body.

Advertisement

Former Punjab minister and SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema had alleged that untreated sewage from the Basant Nagar area of Ropar was being directly discharged into the Sirhind Canal. He said that he had visited the site and witnessed sewage from the municipal council area flowing into the canal.

Advertisement

Cheema said the Sirhind Canal supplied water for irrigation and other essential purposes in several districts and that allowing untreated sewage to enter it posed a threat to public health, agriculture and the environment.

Advertisement

He demanded that the Punjab Government and concerned authorities immediately stop the discharge, fix responsibility and conduct scientific testing of the sewage and canal water. Cheema also said he would take up the issue before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and seek enforcement of environmental laws and compliance with the Supreme Court directions.

However, Ropar MC president Inderpal Singh Raju Satyal rejected Cheema's allegations, terming the claim that sewage from Basant Nagar was being discharged into the canal as 'misleading information.'

Advertisement

Satyal said sewage from Basant Nagar was being carried through underground pipes to sewage treatment plants and was not being discharged directly into the Sirhind Canal. He claimed that the sewage management system in Ropar had been substantially developed under a Rs 56 crore project initiated when his father, Amarjit Singh Satyal, was municipal council president and Sant Ajit Singh was the Ropar MLA. Three sewage treatment plants were subsequently constructed in the city, he said.

Satyal said that drain water from village Kotla Nihang was being discharged into the Sirhind Canal.

Satyal said the recent action was initiated over industrial waste allegedly entering the Sutlej from the Nalagarh-Baddi industrial belt of Himachal Pradesh. He said Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha had taken up the matter with the authorities and efforts were underway, in coordination with Himachal Pradesh and the Panchkula administration, to remove the waste. The SAD leaders were perturbed at public support over the said action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts