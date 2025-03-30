DT
PT
Home / Punjab / SAD announces dates for organisational poll

SAD announces dates for organisational poll

Process to kick off on April 2; elections of district, state delegates by April 6
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Daljit Singh Cheema
Continuing to defy the directive issued by former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced on Saturday that its organisation polls to elect office-bearers and a new president would be held from April 2 onwards.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board under the leadership of working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

In the first phase, district and state delegates will be elected by April 6. In a statement released today, party secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said in today’s meeting it was decided that those who had not submitted enrolment slips in the party head office, had been given time till March 31 to complete the process.

He said no one would be allowed to submit enrolment slips after 5 pm on March 31. A meeting of all party observers would be held at the head office on April 1 in which they would be given guidelines as well as circle-level delegate lists, said Cheema.

The SAD leader said on the basis of these lists, the elections for district and state delegates would be held on the Assembly segment basis from April 2 to 6 and all observers would deposit lists of district and state delegates at the party’s head office on April 7.

The parliamentary board meeting was attended by Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Hira Singh Gabiria. Maheshinder Singh Grewal took part in the meeting virtually.

