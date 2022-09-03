SAD announces organisational reforms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Embracing the Panthic agenda strongly, SAD president Sukhbir Badal today announced major reforms to rejuvenate the party.

Changes for party overhaul Tenure of party president to be fixed

to be fixed Sikh office-bearers to be ‘sabat soorat’ only

50% reservation for the youth in key posts

New Central Election Body to oversee poll preparation

SCs and BCs to get due representation at all levels in the party

An advisory board — to advise the party prez on important matters – to be formed

Representation to all segments, especially youngsters & women, in core panel

YAD and SOI to be reconstituted and the age limit of members to be fixed

Addressing the media, Sukhbir announced that all Sikh office-bearers would have to be ‘sabat soorat’ (having unshorn hair), 50 per cent reservation for the youth in key posts and enforcement of the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule.

Sukhbir was under pressure to make the changes as many leaders had turned rebels, seeking more representation to the youth and return to the Panthic agenda.

Announcing that a newly constituted Central Election Body would oversee the poll preparation, the SAD chief said henceforth, all Sikh office-bearers in the party would be ‘sabat soorat’ (having unshorn hair) besides announcing that the party president would be eligible to hold office for two terms of five years each following which the incumbent would have to take a break of one term.

He also asserted that the SAD, which was the oldest regional party with a 102-year-old track record of service to the poor, farmers and labourers as well as the Panth and the quom, would continue to rise to serve the regional aspirations of the state citizens.

Sukhbir further said the party would concentrate on developing the next generation of leaders by reserving 50 per cent seats in the forthcoming Assembly election for workers below the age of 50 years.

“Also, the core committee will be reconstituted to include youngsters, women and representatives of all sections of society,” the SAD chief added.

He also announced that the party would follow the principle of ‘one family, one ticket’. “Upon the formation of the government, chairmanships at both the district and state levels would be given to the party workers and that family members of MPs and MLAs won’t be considered for these posts.”

Sukhbir said the YAD and SOI would also be reconstituted and that the Sikh Student Federation would be revived. “The upper age limit for YAD members will be 35 years with a five-year concession being given to the president. Similarly, the upper age limit of SOI and SSF members will be 30 years and only students will be enrolled in these organisations,” he added.

Sukhbir also announced that the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) people would be given due representation in the party at all levels. “An advisory board, including intellectuals and learned people from all walks of life, would be formed. They will advise the party president on important matters,” he added.

#sukhbir badal