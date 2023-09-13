Sukhbir Badal attacks Punjab govt for providing jobs to 'outsiders'

Budhlada, September 12
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today attacked the AAP government over “giving jobs to outsiders” in the state. The AAP leaders were allegedly doing this for political benefit in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Rajasthan, Badal said.
The SAD leader was addressing a programme organised by Youth Akali Dal chief Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher here.
“This is the biggest betrayal by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is working by the diktats of his boss Arvind Kejriwal to deny jobs to Punjabis,” Sukhbir said. He added: “We have seen how six of the seven Sis recruited in Mansa recently were from Haryana.”
