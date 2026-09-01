SAD-BJP alliance buzz heats up political activity in Ropar district ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

With talks of a possible revival of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance ahead of Punjab Assembly elections gaining momentum, political activity by leaders of both parties has intensified in Ropar district. The district has three Assembly constituencies — Anandpur Sahib, Ropar and Chamkaur Sahib — and the likely seat sharing formula has already begun influencing the political calculations of leaders.

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During the previous SAD-BJP alliance arrangement, when the BJP contested around 23 Assembly seats in Punjab, the Anandpur Sahib constituency was allotted to the BJP. The SAD, meanwhile, contested the Ropar and Chamkaur Sahib seats.

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With the possibility of the two parties coming together again, the political equations have changed significantly since the earlier alliance, with the BJP now expected to seek a substantially larger share of Assembly seats.

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The demand for a bigger BJP quota has created uncertainty, particularly over the Ropar Assembly constituency, where both parties have strong political claims.

The increased activity of senior SAD leader and party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema in Ropar has added to the speculation. Cheema, a prominent face of the SAD in the district, has stepped up his political engagements in the constituency. He had earlier represented the Ropar Assembly constituency during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government.

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At the same time, the BJP has been strengthening its presence in Ropar, with senior party leader Ajayvir Singh Lalpura and district president of BJP increasing his political activities in the constituency. Lalpura is aspiring for the BJP ticket from Ropar in the next Assembly elections.

The competing claims are significant because Ropar was traditionally a SAD seat under the earlier alliance formula. If the BJP succeeds in negotiating a substantially larger share of seats, however, constituencies that were once considered firmly within the SAD quota could come under discussion.

Anandpur Sahib presents a different political picture. The constituency had traditionally been allotted to the BJP during the earlier alliance, and the party's senior leaders have once again intensified their activities in the area. With several BJP leaders showing interest, a race for the party ticket appears to have begun well ahead of the elections.

The renewed activity has made Anandpur Sahib one of the key constituencies to watch in the district, particularly if the two parties eventually agree to revive their alliance.

Chamkaur Sahib, on the other hand, is considered relatively less contentious in the context of seat-sharing. The BJP has historically had limited political representation in the constituency compared with the SAD. Consequently, if the alliance is revived, the seat is widely expected to remain with the SAD under most possible seat-sharing arrangements.

The developments in Ropar district underline a larger issue confronting the two parties, whether their traditional seat sharing formula can survive a dramatically altered political landscape.

While no formal alliance or seat sharing arrangement has been announced, the increased political activity suggests that leaders at the local level are already preparing for various possibilities. For aspirants, the outcome of negotiations between the two parties could determine not only which party contests a particular constituency but also whose candidature gets priority.

In Ropar district, therefore, Anandpur Sahib and Ropar have emerged as the principal constituencies to watch as speculation over a possible SAD-BJP alliance gathers pace.