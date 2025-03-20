DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / SAD, BJP condemn attacks on Sikh tourists

SAD, BJP condemn attacks on Sikh tourists

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab BJP, in separate statements issued on Wednesday, condemned repeated incidents of attacks on Sikh pilgrims and tourists by unruly mobs in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states and demanded strict action against...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:23 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab BJP, in separate statements issued on Wednesday, condemned repeated incidents of attacks on Sikh pilgrims and tourists by unruly mobs in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states and demanded strict action against the culprits.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Such incidents are a result of a sustained misinformation and hatred campaign against the Sikh community by anti-social elements and agencies. Their sole aim is to disturb peace and communal harmony in the region to realise their ulterior political motives.”

Condemning the incidents taking place in Himachal Pradesh, BJP leader Sudhir Guleria also criticised damaging of Himachal buses in Kharar here. He said both states should take remedial measures to prevent break down of law-and-order situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper