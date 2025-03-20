SAD, BJP condemn attacks on Sikh tourists

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab BJP, in separate statements issued on Wednesday, condemned repeated incidents of attacks on Sikh pilgrims and tourists by unruly mobs in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states and demanded strict action against the culprits.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Such incidents are a result of a sustained misinformation and hatred campaign against the Sikh community by anti-social elements and agencies. Their sole aim is to disturb peace and communal harmony in the region to realise their ulterior political motives.”

Condemning the incidents taking place in Himachal Pradesh, BJP leader Sudhir Guleria also criticised damaging of Himachal buses in Kharar here. He said both states should take remedial measures to prevent break down of law-and-order situation.